Above / Wentz Concert Hall is located at 171 E. Chicago Ave., on the campus of North Central College, just steps from 40 eateries in downtown Naperville.

UPDATE, Jan. 31 / Steve Forbes addresses full house in the Wentz Concert Hall.

Original Post / North Central College will host businessman and writer Steve Forbes during a public presentation beginning at 7:30PM Tues., Jan. 31.

The College’s Republican organization is hosting Forbes to address the students and the community on the topic of capitalism. The well-known American businessman is editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, and he appears regularly on business and economics news programs on television.

The address will be held in Wentz Concert Hall at the Fine Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required. Call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit the College’s box office during business hours and until 6PM Jan. 31.

A limited number of tickets is still available, according the the Box Office when contacted at 1:30PM Jan. 31, 2017.

Tickets are not available online.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) is a sponsor of the event. YAF introduces young people to conservative ideas through conferences, speakers, campus lectures and initiatives.