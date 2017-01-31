Above / Sustainable Design Challenge is set from 8AM to 2PM Tues., April 4, at the DuPage County Administration Building/Jack T. Knuepfer Admin Building, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

On Tues., April 4, DuPage County and SCARCE will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Sustainable Design Challenge, promoting environmental and stormwater education within Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum in local high schools.

The annual event from 8AM to 2PM held at the DuPage County Administration Building/Jack T. Knuepfer Admin Building, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, again will encourage participating schools and students to design buildings and landscapes using sustainable design techniques, including green infrastructure to capture and treat stormwater runoff.

Last year’s event drew the largest number of participants to date, and this year’s attendance is anticipated to surpass that record.

“The Sustainable Design Challenge is something we at the County look forward to every year. The Challenge has grown and improved significantly over the past 11 years,” said DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chairman Jim Zay. “Each competition brings increasingly advanced designs demonstrating how much water is being detained or energy is being conserved. At this point, the students are teaching us some of the newest technologies in sustainable construction.”

DuPage teachers recognized for 11 years of growth and success

SCARCE Founder and Executive Director Kay McKeen credits the success of the competition to local teachers who recognize the importance of bringing real life situations into the classroom.

“It’s difficult for teachers to deviate from their set curriculum, but these DuPage teachers are proving that not only is it possible, but it is also an amazing learning opportunity for students,” said McKeen. “I think the experience for the students really does carry over into real life situations they will find themselves in during college and beyond.”

DuPage high schools welcome to participate

All high schools are encouraged to participate and join groups who are frequent competitors including students from: Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton), Wheaton North, Naperville North, Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn), Glenbard East (Lombard), Addison Trail, College Preparatory School of America (Lombard), Neuqua Valley (Naperville), York High School (Elmhurst), Willowbrook (Villa Park), Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central and Westfield Middle School (Bloomingdale).

For information about participating in the 2017 challenge, as well as to view a video from last year, visit https://www.scarce.org/event/sustainable-design-challenge2017/.

Story and photo submitted by Evan Shields, Public Information Officer, DuPage County Board.