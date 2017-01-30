Above / Naperville Police Officers seek information regarding shooting fatality Fri., Jan. 27, 2017. (PN File Photo)

UPDATE Jan. 30, 2017 (9:46AM) / Information wanted: (630) 420-6006 NPD report # 2017-1006

NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS offer special reward up to $5000.00

The Naperville Police Department is looking for information regarding a fatal shooting at 7:19PM on Friday, January 27, 2017, at 2815 Mistflower. Naperville Police Officers were dispatched for a report of an unresponsive male subject inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Responding officers located the unresponsive subject in a vehicle with the windows broken out. The subject, identified as Matthew Lange, a 37-year-old male white from Oswego, was transported to Edward Hospital where he was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone who may be able to provide any information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

SPECIAL REWARD UP TO $5000.00

—Commander Louis Cammiso

UPDATE Jan. 28, 2017 (4:35PM) / The victim in Friday’s fatal shooting has been identified as Matthew Lange, 37 years of age from Oswego.

Naperville Police Investigators continue to follow up leads in the case and want to ensure the public that it was not a random act and don’t believe it will be repeated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

—Commander Louis Cammiso

ORIGINAL POST Jan. 28, 2017 (12:36AM) / At 7:19PM (Jan. 27, 2017) Naperville Police Officers were dispatched to Scullen Middle School at 1815 Mistflower, for a report of an unresponsive male subject inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Responding officers located an unresponsive subject in a vehicle with the windows broken out. The subject, a 37-year-old male white from Oswego, was transported to Edward Hospital where he was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The incident does not involve Scullen Middle School. There were two non-district organizations that rented building space for activities this evening. In addition, there was an after-school club that was concluding its activity.

The investigation is on-going and does not appear to be a random act; thus, no apparent threat to the general public.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

News submitted by Commander Louis Cammiso, Office of Professional Standards, Public Information Officer.