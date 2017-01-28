Above / Supporters enjoy opportunities to bid on trips, exclusive experiences, sports tickets and more. (Photo courtesy Family Shelter Service.

On Saturday, April 22, Family Shelter Service will hold its annual fundraising gala, “Rock Out Against Domestic Violence.” This year’s event will be held from 6 to 12PM at the Embassy Suites to raise much-needed funds to support people in the community affected by domestic violence.

Guests will rock to the rhythms of Libido Funk Circus, in a night filled with music, dancing, raffles, and silent and live auctions offered rock n’ roll style.

Supporters will also be able to bid on a wide variety of trips, exclusive experiences, sports tickets and “Hometown Glory Showcases” — featuring the best that our local communities have to offer.

The gala is Family Shelter Service’s largest fundraiser of the year and a critical funding source for providing shelter, counseling and court advocacy for the 2,000 women and children the organization serves each year.

To purchase gala and raffle tickets, donate, sponsor or supply an auction item, please visit www.familyshelterservice.org.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville is located at 1823 Abriter Ct., just off Diehl Road in Naperville.

Family Shelter Service

Founded in 1976, Family Shelter Service has provided thousands of families with shelter, counseling and court advocacy in order to help them find safer futures. The types of programs offered by Family Shelter help to ensure that all victims have access to services that will help them rebuild their lives and break the cycle of domestic violence for themselves, their families and future generations.

Story and photo submitted by Mo McGuire, Communications/Media Relations, for Family Shelter Service.

Meanwhile… Second Chance Resale Shops

Another way to support Family Shelter Service is to shop at Second Chance Resale Shops. From Monday through Saturday shoppers can help make a difference at the resale retail shops, owned and operated by Family Shelter Service in Naperville and Westmont.

The shops, chock full of gently-used donated items, are arranged like a friendly department store. Plus, the shops provide an additional source of income to help Family Shelter support its mission to provide “help and hope” to victims of domestic violence in DuPage County.

What’s more, throughout the year the shops provide clients and their families a place to replenish their wardrobes and households with a wide variety of items, free of charge.

And for creative types, Second Chance Resale is a fun place to shop for costume ideas for theater productions while supporting a good cause.

In Naperville, Second Chance Resale is located at 1512 N. Naper Blvd., Suite 172, just off Ogden Avenue on the northeast side of town.