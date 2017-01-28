Above / The Naperville Police Department is featured on one side of the Citizens Appreciate Public Safety Memorial with the Naperville Fire Department on the other. The tribute to all first responders is located in the Naperville Public Safety Center, 1350 Aurora Avenue.

Two years ago, PN first published “Two Words” in the monthly column by Julie Smith, Crime Prevention Specialist for the Naperville Police Department.

Local citizens appreciate public safety, and since 2001 an organized group known as “CAPS” has recognized the Naperville police and fire departments for their dedication and commitment to keep our large community among the safest in the nation.

In light of recent incidents, one of which is a shooting death that requires ongoing investigation with updates and extra duty this weekend by law enforcement, today just seemed appropriate to remember our first responders with special gratitude by repeating the words in Smith’s column from February 2015.

Two Words

There are two words that when put together mean many different things to many different people. Two words that can put smiles on people’s faces or anxiety in their hearts. Two words that might strike hatred in some and respect in others. Two words that are more than just words.

They are a title, an occupation, and a career.

Better yet, they are two words that describe a lifestyle. A lifestyle like no other for the men and women who chose to place a badge on their chest and promise to serve and protect. A lifestyle that may require that person to in a split second save someone’s life or take someone’s life while risking their own. A lifestyle that requires that person to face good and bad every single day that others don’t see. A lifestyle that asks that person to wake up every morning without the assurance they will come home at night.

Two words mean all that. Two words that should forever be remembered.

Those two small words are Police Officer.

—Author unknown

The decision to become a Police Officer is typically born out of a desire to make a difference for the better. No one applies for the profession because they have to; they do it because they want to.

One of the most important things to remember about Police Officers, though, is that they are human. They face the same hurdles in their respective lives that the general public faces in theirs and they take the same pride in their profession that others take in theirs.

When that profession falls under attack, it’s important to understand that Police Officers will defend themselves vehemently, but they will never waiver in their duty to protect and serve.

—Julie Smith, Crime Prevention Specialist, Naperville Police Department

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety, aka CAPS

Throughout the year, Naperville residents are invited to help show appreciation by nominating public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents beyond the call of duty. The Naperville Fire Department is recognized every October during Fire Prevention Month. The Naperville Police Department is honored in May during National Police Week.