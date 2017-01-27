Above / Folks at First Community Financial Bank in Naperville Plaza have tickets ($30) available to the 2nd Annual Chocolate Walk on Feb. 11. Then venture throughout Naperville Plaza and over to Oswald’s Pharmacy and Casey’s Foods to get a taste of what’s new for Valentine’s Day.

Reserve a spot for the First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show with Turning Pointe Autism Foundation on Feb. 10. The event is held in McCormick Place in Chicago.

Reserve a spot for the 360 Youth Services Chocolate Walk in Downtown Naperville on Feb. 11.

Reserve a spot for the West Suburban Irish Emerald Dinner on Sat., Feb. 25, at the White Eagle Club and/or a an entry in the WSI Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11.

Reserve a spot for the Little Friends’ 41st Annual Benefit Auction on March 4, to be held at the Hilton Lisle-Naperville,

2017 Naperville Restaurant Week Begins – Lunch & Dinner | $Special Menus/Discounts

More than 30 restaurants throughout Naperville – Dine Naperville, now thru Feb. 9, 2017

Thanks for making reservations! Check out new eateries and your longtime favorites. And while you’re touring the variety of all-American tastes and ethnic flavors, be sure to note other special events and services they provide every day of the year, including take-out as well as special meeting spaces for small and large parties, beer dinners, wine tastings, receptions— you name it. Remember, Mardi Gras is happening at Heaven on Seven in downtown Naperville on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28. The festive gold, green and purple decorations are up now, just in time for Restaurant Week. Bon Appétit!

Saturday

Casey’s Foods Saturday Special – 8AM-7PM | $3.98/pound

Naperville Plaza – Gartner Road at Washington Street Naperville, IL 60540

While there’s plenty that’s special at Casey’s Foods every day, note the Saturday Special – January 28. Find BBQ Pork Roast, Hawaiian Pork Roast or “Plain” for your seasoning in the butcher shop. 8AM to 7PM today only, while supplies last.

Junior Volunteer Informational Meeting – 1PM | Free

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster Street Naperville, IL 60563

Young people currently in grades 4-7 in the month of January, are eligible to become Junior Volunteers at Naper Settlement. From April through October, the Juniors, dressed in period clothing like overalls and dresses with petticoats, play typical games and do chores and activities of the past. What a great way for your kids to give back to the community, make new friends, play while volunteering, build self-esteem and so much more! To be a part of our 2017 volunteer team, attend one of our informational meetings held in the Meeting House. Training will then take place throughout the winter to prepare for the summer season which begins on April 1. Visit our website or contact the Director of Guest and Volunteer Services at 630.305.5256 or email nsvolunteer@naperville.il.us today to join in a fun, rewarding, and interactive adventure!

The Bad Examples – Bad is Beautiful Record Release Party – 8PM | $12

Frankie’s Blue Room – 16 W Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540

Ralph Covert and his band The Bad Examples have been a staple of the Chicago scene since their heyday in the early ’90’s, when their song Not Dead Yet was burning up the airwaves on Chicago’s WXRT and on radio stations from coast to coast in America and as well as in Holland. Ralph has toured from LA to New York to Amsterdam, and played shows with bands including Los Lobos, Squeeze, Del Amitri, Steppenwolf, Wilco, The Lemonheads, Golden Earring, and BB King. With his family music project Ralphs World, he has received a GRAMMY nomination, been on the front page of the New York Times Arts Section, and tours nationally, bringing his music to a new generation. He continues to release music reflecting all facets of his creative output.

Jim Peterik & World Stage – 8PM | $65-75

Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

NCC hosts Jim Peterik & World Stage at 8PM Saturday, Jan. 28, in the College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Founding member of Survivor, Peterik handpicks the hottest and most versatile musicians to join him on stage for a powerhouse of hit songs, virtuoso playing and stunning vocals. Tickets are $75 and $65.

Sunday

Open House – 1PM | Free

All Saints Catholic Academy – 1155 Aurora Ave Naperville, IL 60540

All Are Welcome at All Saints. You are invited to learn more about our academically challenging curriculum and our warm school community where your student and family will be known. School tours and classroom demonstrations will take place. Meet our teachers, parents and students, and see our beautiful campus centrally located in downtown Naperville. All Saints offers flexibility and choice in our preschool through Grade 8 classes. There will also be a Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest for all boys and girls aged 9-14.

Beyond the weekend

Year-round Gift Idea… Give a Naperville experience

Give DNA gift cards to create an experience in 2017 such as a painting party at Pinot’s Palette or Pottery Bayou, both located in downtown Naperville.

Perhaps give memberships to places such as Naper Settlement, DuPage Children’s Museum or Naperville Art League. Or provide a gift of music lessons with one of the teachers available at Ellman’s Music Center.

Think dinner and the show and combine a gift certificate/card to a restaurant and theater tickets to performances on stage at North Central College.

Or give special certificates for a pair of tickets or an entire table to the West Suburban Irish Emerald Dinner on Sat., Feb. 25 or Little Friends 41st Annual Benefit Auction on Sat., March 4 or some other charity gala this year.

Dine Around Naperville!

Discover more than 260 delicious places to dine in or out at www.dinenaperville.com. And 40 of the eateries are throughout downtown Naperville where there are plenty of shopping opportunities in between meals. Cheers!

Thanks for supporting live music such as the sounds of bands at Quigley’s Irish Pub (Thursday, Fridays & Saturdays) or the keyboard played during Sunday brunch, 10AM to 3PM, at Heaven on Seven, 224 S. Main St. in downtown Naperville. Brunch is served Saturday, too.

And remember 2017 Naperville Restaurant Week runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 9.

And there’s more…

Be prepared to pay close attention as hopefuls rev up in the coming weeks, running to present the issues in the upcoming Naperville Township Primary on Feb. 28 and the Consolidated Election slated for April 4, 2017. 48 local residents turned in petition packets hopeful to fill seats up for election of local taxing bodies. …And some elections will be more competitive than others. Follow local elections for City Council, Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, Boards of Education for Districts 203 and 204 as well as township trustees and College of DuPage trustees. Get to know the issues and the candidates. Meet and greet the candidates when opportunities present themselves.

