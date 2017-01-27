Above / DuPagePads Taste of Hope tickets are now on sale for the 11th Annual Taste of Hope Fundraiser to Benefit Homeless.

Tickets are now available for the 11th Annual DuPagePads Taste of Hope that will be held from 6PM to 9PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Guests of the Taste of Hope will have the luxury of sampling a signature dish from more than 25 high-end restaurants in one evening.

The list of participating restaurants includes:

Adelle’s Fine American Fare

Ballydoyle Irish Pub

Barbakoa

Basils Greek Dining

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Carlucci Restaurant & Bar

Chef By Request

CityGate Grille

The Clubhouse

Delirio

Devon Seafood and Steak

Drury Lane

Gibsons

Glen Prairie

Heaven on Seven

Indian Harvest

J. Fleming’s Absolutely Delicious

Maggiano’s

Meson Sabika

Mon Ami Gabi

Morton’s Steakhouse

Nothing Bundt Cakes

RA Sushi

Seasons 52

Wildfire

Yerbabuena

Award-winning reporter and anchor, Dick Johnson of NBC5 Chicago will emcee the event as guests enjoy wine pairings, unforgettable live and silent auction items, mobile bidding and raffles.

New for 2017 is the opportunity to purchase a VIP Table which comes with exclusive incentives: receive entrance to the VIP Room, a bottle of champagne for the table, a swag bag for each guest and more.

Purchase tickets online

Tickets for this year’s event are $100 per person (purchased on or before Feb. 17) or $110 per person (purchased after Feb. 17).

Tickets may be purchased online at dupagepads.org/events.

“We are very excited for this year’s 11th Annual Taste of Hope. Funds raised from this event will support DuPagePads’ programs that provide housing, support services and career solutions to assist families and individuals transform their lives and obtain a place to call home. Please join DuPagePads on March 2 nd and be part of the solution to end homelessness!” says Carol Simler, DuPagePads President and CEO.

For more information, contact Diana Miller at (630) 480-4186 or by email at DMiller@dupagepads.org.

DuPage Pads

Recognizing over 30 years of service, DuPagePads is the largest provider of services to those who are homeless in DuPage County. DuPagePads’ solution to ending homelessness is housing, coupled with support services and employment to restore hope and transform lives. The administration office is located at 601 West Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187. Additional information can be obtained by contacting DuPagePads at (630) 682-3846 or at www.dupagepads.org.

Story submitted by Diana Miller, Special Events Coordinator, for DuPagePads.