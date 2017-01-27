Above / Ed Bell, Director of Housekeeping and Doug Kelly, Director of Sales for Hotel Indigo Naperville Riverwalk, load 100 new pillows bound for donation to Hesed House in Aurora. (Photo courtesy of Deb Newman)

One-hundred top quality pillows ordered by Hotel Indigo Naperville Riverwalk, but ultimately not needed, are finding a new home with the residents of Hesed House in Aurora.

Hotel General Manager George Hall said community service is important to the Hotel Indigo brand.

“We have been so warmly welcomed into the area, we want to share our good fortune with the people

and organizations who need assistance. While rooms for donation can be in short supply, we are pleased to offer whatever help we can to support the community.”

“We will add these to our ‘home starter kits’ for when people move out of the shelter into their own homes again,” noted Hesed House Executive Director Ryan Dowd. “When someone becomes homeless they lose everything so when they move back into an apartment they start with nothing. Oftentimes, a pillow is an item that just has to wait because you can sleep without one if you have to. So the next 100 people that move out of Hesed House will not have to sleep without a pillow.”

Hesed House

With a mission “to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless and give people the chance to hope again,” Hesed House aims to end homelessness “one person, one family at a time.”

For more information about Hesed House in Aurora, its current and immediate needs, as well as upcoming fundraising events, visit www.hesedhouse.org.