Above / The Naperville Jaycees seek live entertainment submissions for 2017 Last Fling, the annual family fun festival and fundraiser held over Labor Day Weekend. (PN File Photo)

Let there be music!

Members of the Naperville Jaycees are now accepting band submissions for the Main Stage and Entertainment Stage at Naperville’s 2017 Last Fling.

The annual four-day family fun festival, designed to wrap up the summer season, is slated to run Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4, 2017.

Bands may submit the following on the Entertainment Stage page at www.LastFling.org/EntertainmentStage through March 31, 2017, and must include the following information: name of the act, contact name and number, availability for September 1-4, performance price, and music sample (including a video or link to Youtube to playing live).

Bands also must have 90 to 100 minutes of material.

Naperville Jaycees

The Naperville Jaycees is a nonprofit service organization with more than 100 young people dedicated to providing Naperville area residents with the opportunity to better themselves and to grow personally and professionally while giving through community service and fundraising efforts.

Annual events include the Mardi Gras Fundraising Event, Food Giving, Easter Egg Hunt and countless other worthwhile projects that positively impact the community. The group also organizes and staffs the Last Fling in close cooperation with the City of Naperville, the Naperville Park District, numerous Naperville community organizations and hundreds of volunteers.

Proceeds from the Last Fling are given to other nonprofit organizations in the community and throughout DuPage County. Over the past two decades, volunteers from the Naperville Jaycees have raised and donated more than two million dollars to various organizations in the surrounding communities.

For instance, on Jan. 27, 2017, the Naperville Jaycees was listed among the sponsors of a ParentsMatterToo program presented by journalist David Sheff, author of Clean and Beautiful Boy.

Through recent partnership with the Naperville Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Network, dues for both organizations are now available at a Dual Membership Rate.

Monthly Naperville Jaycee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at Judd Kendall VFW located at 908 West Jackson Avenue in Naperville. For more information, visit www.lastfling.org.

Story submitted by Keith Giaquinto, PR Chair, for the Naperville Jaycees Last Fling.