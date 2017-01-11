As we ease into another calendar year with good tidings for faith, hope and charity and a healthful 2017, Positively Naperville is pleased to note we’ve been around for 15 years and four months.

From the get-go, our aim has been not to let good news lay dormant, even though much of it ends up on the chopping block since print space is a premium in our business.

Conceived at the turn of the millennium when the dot.com age was expected to extinguish the need for buckets of ink and gigantic rolls of newsprint, our PN experience has been that folks still want to see stories on the printed page.

We’re also mindful that framing an online story printed from a computer for display at the office just doesn’t have the same appeal as a framed printed page from a newspaper.

Finding the balance between print and digital is key. We hope parents and other educators take time to study the results of recent surveys that suggest the printed page continues to be the better way to learn and retain knowledge than digital devices. As ironic as this advice may seem, search online sometime, where plenty of this research is available — if print space didn’t cost so much by the inch, we’d go on and on.

The decline of the newspaper is not new. Historically, the number of newspapers has been declining (not necessarily readership) since the 1920s when the popularity of the radio arrived on the scene, competing for advertising. Then came TV. Then the internet.

When the demise of the newspaper business is discussed in our presence, we like to remind folks that we think “community” is built into the DNA of every printed page in our monthly publication, different from other media.

When we talk about promoting the bright side of news, we’re really talking about building community assets and spirit. It’s in the columnists’ stories that share their insights and experiences in Naperville. It’s the focus of your editor and online design editor who have aimed to cultivate relationships with local sources for many years.

Folks who have traded daily newspapers for the Internet have made connecting in communities more difficult since local folks no longer are on the same page every morning. Furthermore, who knows if the thoughts we publish onto the worldwide web reach an audience big enough to matter when trying to showcase “hyperlocal.”

Two quotes and another thought

Since our inception, our pages often have included a quote attributed to Plato.

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”

We also are grateful for Crime Stoppers and its motto that “Keeping our community safe is everyone’s responsibility.” And we especially appreciate our first responders.

It’s Consolidated Election season. While we won’t tell you how to vote, we think it’s everyone’s responsibility to pay attention by following local government and taxing bodies.

While beginning another page in American history this month in Washington, D.C. and Springfield, local is where it matters most. Pay attention, learn the issues and be informed by April 4. Elections are important.

With gratitude to all our sponsors, advertisers and contributors, cheers to success in 2017!