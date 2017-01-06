Above / The DuPage County JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Room 3500A, Wheaton, IL. (PN File Photo)

DuPage Mayors file objection in united opposition to merger

UPDATE Jan. 9, 2017 / Today Mayor Gina Cunningham of Woodridge, Mayor Joe Broda of Lisle, Mayor David Brumme of Warrenville and Mayor Steve Chirico of Naperville gathered with many representatives of the Chicagoland media to answer questions about an anonymous petition that was filed on Jan. 3, 2017. The referendum question in question was regarding asking residents to vote in favor of annexing the three distinct and independent communities into Naperville on the ballot for vote in the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017.

For instance, one of the petitions seeking a “yes” or “no” answer asked, “Shall the Village of Lisle be annexed into the City of Naperville.”

Formal objections to the petition were filed Monday morning, Jan. 9, on behalf of residents in those independent communities that aim to stay that way, according to Warrenville Mayor Brummel, Lisle Mayor Broda and Woodridge Mayor Cunningham.

Despite the outcry on social media over the weekend as well as anonymous comments and allegations to this website, only a handful onlookers from the public were in attendance to observe the open briefing.

To our knowledge, none of public present questioned any of the Mayors who willingly answered questions from the media, demonstrating they were “united in opposition,” according to Naperville Mayor Chirico, “standing up for residents and municipalities” in what appears to be a “political stunt.”

Considering that the petitions were not filed by any of the mayors or city officials and that the names and signatures fail to match on the petitions, their validity was strongly questioned. Furthermore, noting the state statute, the mayors agreed the law if flawed. (Connect to the link below to read the statute regarding annexation.) Going forward with the referendum is unlikely in the name of good government, but not without having created “confusion, anger and frustration,” noted Mayor Broda.

One take away from the press conference is the serious misrepresentation that occurred in the signature collection process for the petitions. The mayors agreed the situation presents a “wake up call” to be careful when signing petitions.

In our opinion, perhaps in the future, registered voters should be advised only sign petitions presented by people they know and/or with perfectly clear understanding by reading the question as written on the petition. Never sign something without knowing its full intention. Pay attention to avoid being misled.

Jan. 26, 2017, is the last day to certify ballots for the Consolidated Election on April 4.

Daily Herald Story by Marie Wilson who also attended the press conference.

Interesting (CLICK HERE Reading) / From Illinois Municipal Code / Annexation in Illinois

Posted Jan. 6, 2017 / Likely responding to posts on social media and a front page story in the Daily Herald by Bob Smith on Tuesday and a follow-up story, Effort to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge with Naperville could appear on the ballot, on Thursday, the City of Naperville has released a media advisory from the City of Warrenville.

The Mayors of Warrenville, Naperville, Woodridge, and Lisle plan to hold joint press conference Monday morning.

WHO: Mayor David Brummel of Warrenville, Mayor Steve Chirico of Naperville, Mayor Gina Cunningham of Woodridge, and Mayor Joseph Broda of Lisle.

WHAT: The Mayors will hold a joint press conference to address the annexation petitions filed with the Circuit Court earlier this week to annex Lisle, Warrenville, and Woodridge into Naperville. Formal objections to the petitions will be filed by those communities on Monday.

WHEN: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11AM

WHERE: DuPage County JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Room 3500A, Wheaton, IL.

Editor’s Note / Throughout the week, PN has received numerous queries about the petition collecting to which we tried to remain calm when some folks seemed alarmed. Not intending to be flippant to callers, we offered our view from our experience that any referendum at this time would be nonbinding. We added that the communities in DuPage and Will counties share some school districts; we assessed and provided the unofficial populations of Woodridge (33,408), Warrenville (15,358) and Lisle (22,757); we mentioned that Lisle has several big hotels that produce significant revenue; the Woodridge Police Chief is a good friend of Naperville; and Naperville has an attractive Riverwalk with the Moser Tower and many other amenities.

Furthermore, upon request and in the event of an emergency, the independent communities already mutually share services such as police and fire and public works.

Quite frankly, we are not particularly happy with the distraction at this time (Friday afternoon) as we already have nearly a gazillion other things on our plate and little time to get all the facts. Plus, we’re looking forward to the World Series Trophy visit on Sat., Jan. 7, at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Interesting (CLICK HERE Reading) / From Illinois Municipal Code / Annexation in Illinois

At the bottom of the Daily Herald story (Jan. 5, 2016), find this commentary from Stan Zegel, Executive Director at Citizen Participation Institute in Winfield where he states a referendum would be binding.