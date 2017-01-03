Above / Look for the banner promoting “Author Signing Today” at Anderson’s Bookshop on Sat., Jan. 21. That day at 2PM, Elizabeth Gretz and the team that helped put together “Live and Laugh in Naperville” will be at Anderson’s to sign copies of the second edition.

Anderson’s Bookshop will host a booksigning event to celebrate the second edition of “Live and Laugh in Naperville,” the written work of Elizabeth Gretz, designed by Robbie Balan with encouragement from Bernadette Schad, Sarah Kedaie Culhane, Dawn Saviano-Kahn, Judith Pettijohn and Naperville “Mommy Friends.”

Noting a preface by Mayor Steve Chirico, Gretz expressed gratitude to the mayor and his “cooperative and talented” team, Kate Schultz, Emy Trotz and Kevin Apgar, for their help putting together “The Guide to Life and Fun Times” in Naperville, Illinois.

Gretz takes time throughout her 250-page guide to detail how she came up with the idea to fulfill an unmet need after a stop in Anderson’s Bookshop in downtown Naperville, followed by a visit to Casey’s Foods in Naperville Plaza.

Back then in 2007, she and her husband, three children and a yellow lab had just moved from a condo in Chicago to a house in Naperville.

And she quoted Dan Casey, owner of Casey’s Foods, to prove her point about shining the spotlight on small businesses and connecting with the community.

“One great way to know about a community is to learn about its small, independently-owned businesses,” said Casey. “These resources best reflect the originality and charm of Naperville.”

The spirited and colorful resource, with a list price of $$17.95, includes more than 20 profiles of “community leaders” and is divided into 13 chapters, touching on everything from essential services and shopping to family fun, pet care and good health. Chapter 12 is devoted to dedicated volunteers and how to get involved in the can-do spirit that impacts the city’s quality of life every day.

“After you’ve explored these pages learning about all that Naperville has to offer,” wrote Mayor Chirico on page 10, right across from a page featuring a drummer marching with the Naperville Municipal Band in the Labor Day Parade, “head out and explore the City for yourself. We’re glad you’re here.”

The public is invited to the booksigning event.

According to Gretz, local volunteers and representatives from many of the businesses and service organizations featured in the book will attend.

Meanwhile, find “Live and Laugh in Naperville” on the shelf at Anderson’s Bookshop featuring local writers.

Anderson’s Bookshop is located at 123 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Editor’s Note: We appreciate that Elizabeth Gretz included Positively Naperville, printed monthly and digital daily, among other local independent businesses, describing PN as “filled with good news, things to do, places to see, people to know, insightful columns written by Naperville residents, happenings about town and event schedules.”