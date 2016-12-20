Above / In our view, the best local elected officials are ones aware of all the gaps from one governmental body to the other in order to create the most efficient government possible without duplication of services. Consider how many governments are connected by this covered bridge along the Riverwalk. (PN File Photo before any fallen snow in November 2016)

UPDATE Dec. 20, 2016 / The following local residents have thrown their hats into the ring for the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017, each one with the desire to serve the community on a local taxing body.

Get to know the candidates, likely some of your friends and neighbors

In ballot order to fill four 4-year seats on Naperville City Council are Judith Brodhead, Michael Leland Isaac, John “Johnny” Krummen, Kevin Michael Coyne, Julie Berkowicz, Kevin M. Gallaher, Benny White and Michael Strick.

Note that on February 28, 2017, Naperville Township will host a Republican Primary prior to the Consolidated Election to narrow its field of candidates on the April 4 ballot. For Supervisor: Rachel Ossyra and Walter Reilly. For Clerk: Barry Greenberg and Tom Laz. For (Four Seats) Township Trustee: Kerry Malm, Paul Santucci, Kurt Dorr, Cathy Hanzelin, Chris Jacks, William Lueck, Dan Porter, Jim Ruhl, Ernest Kovacs and Heather Bejda. For Highway Commissioner: Stan Wojtasiak. For Township Assessor: Warren Dixon III. Democrat candidates will be determined by caucus.

No contest for Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners will happen for four 4-year seats up for election as only four individuals—Mike Reilly, Mike King, Bill Eagen and Bobby Carlsen —turned in petitions.

In School District 203, five hopefuls, Kristin W. Fitzgerald, Donna E. Wandke, Charles Cush, Shirley DeCorte and Paul Leong, filed for one of the four 4-year seats. Two candidates, Kristine Gericke and Robert W. Fieseler, Jr., filed for the unexpired 2-year term.

In School District 204, eight local residents —Mike Raczak, Laurie Donahue, Vasavi Chakka, Renata Sliva, Cathy Piehl, Susan Taylor Demming, Marlan Brazier and J. Randy Sidio —filed petitions for four 4-year terms.

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees has openings to fill two 4-year seats in the county-wide race by petitioners Christine Fenne, of Wheaton; Dan Markwell, of Lombard; Taso Triantafillos, of Addison; and Rafath Waheed, of Lisle. One two-year term will be sought by Alan Bennett, of Lombard, and Husna Ghani, of Oak Brook. (No incumbents filed petitions by the deadline on Dec. 19, 2016.)

Note: DuPage Township, Lisle Township, Milton Township, Naperville Township, Wheatland Township and Winfield Township as well as both school districts and the College of DuPage serve beyond the city limits of Naperville and will be on the ballot. At this time, the Consolidated Election has attracted residents running to serve Naperville Township and School District 204 from Naperville and Aurora. No residents from Naperville filed to run for COD.

If we have omitted any candidates, it is not intentional. Sometimes it’s tough locating current information via the townships. Please send candidate listings or omissions to stephanie@positivelynaperville. Include “Candidate-April 4” in the subject line as well as your name, phone and contact info. Thank you.

Original Post, Nov. 21, 2016 / In early January, this website will launch a new PN Election and Voters Guide featuring names of all candidates running to fill four seats on City Council, four seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, five seats open in School District 203 and four seats in School District 204. Candidates for College of DuPage Trustees and Township offices and trustees will be featured, too.

Stay tuned and discover many opportunities to meet candidates (For now, scroll to bottom of this page.) who want your vote by Consolidated Election Day, April 4, 2017. We always appreciate constructive and positive feedback. Thank you.

And before you leave this page, please note Meets and Greets and public forums posted as PN receives them. This page will be updated regularly as the next campaign season takes shape.

So far, hopefuls for City Council and Naperville Township are posted below, all waiting for official ballot placement. See “Off and running.”

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” —Plato

Voters! As soon as all candidates in the Consolidated Election have filed petitions (City Council, Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners and School Boards for District 203 & 204), PN’s Election Voter’s Guide will be updated to help inform readers until the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017.

We always are grateful to qualified candidates who throw their hats in the ring to run honest races based on the facts and solutions.

And thanks to you for visiting this web page. You’re likely interested in participating in this election as an educated voter. Governing bodies from here to Washington deserve informed votes in every election. Help send the best-qualified candidates to serve.

Here’s hoping voters will plan to engage more of your family, friends and neighbors to participate in opportunities to meet and personally greet the candidates vying to serve.

All qualified and dedicated candidates deserve our attention and consideration with an informed vote for the best future we can put forward.

Win or lose, we are hopeful qualified candidates who may came up short will continue to find ways to serve until they can run next time. Have a great race with civility to seek sensible solutions for all while being fiscally responsible.

The State of Illinois will host its next Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017. Thanks for getting to know the incumbents and their records before the election. Get to know the challengers, too. Stay tuned!

Off & running for Naperville City Council / April 4, 2017

When the window opened to the City Clerk’s Office in the Naperville Municipal Center at 8AM Mon., Nov. 21, every potential candidate with petitions to serve the Naperville City Council had the opportunity to file.

PN’s tradition has been to take the first group photo of candidates and the last. This year filing to run for City Council ends at 5PM Mon., Nov. 28.

Five hopeful petitioners took advantage of the opportunity to be first.

To date, 18 petition packets have been pulled by various individuals seeking info about serving City Council.

City Council Petitioners Filed to Date

Nov. 21, 2016: Julie Berkowicz, Judith Brodhead, John “Johnny” Krummen, Michael Leland Isaac and Kevin Michael Coyne (17 petition packets pulled by this date)

Nov. 22, 2016: No other petitioners filed today, but one more packet was pulled for a total of 18. FYI: If more than 16 candidates file petitions for candidacy, a Primary Election will be held.

Nov. 23, 2016: No other petitioners filed today, and no new packet was pulled. (18 petition packets pulled by this date)

Nov. 24, 2016: Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 28, 2016: Three additional petitioners filed by 5PM today, the final day to file packets for the 2017 City Council race: Kevin M. Gallaher, Mike Strick and Benny White, bringing the total to eight hopefuls.

In abc order, the hopefuls are Julie Berkowicz, Judy Brodhead, Kevin Coyne, Kevin Gallaher, Mike Isaac, John Krummen, Mike Strick and Benny White. Get to know them when the opportunity presents itself! Four will be elected to set policy and approve budgets.

After petitions are validated to be sure all candidates live within the City of Naperville, etc., a lottery will be held in December to determine ballot order. No Primary Election is necessary for City Council.

Dec. 5, 2016: Ballot Order Drawing Results / Judith Brodhead, Michael Leland Isaac, John “Johnny” Krummen, Kevin Michael Coyne, Julie Berkowicz, Kevin M. Gallaher, Benny White, Michael Strick.

Off & running for Naperville Township Primary / February 28, 2017

Nov. 29, 2016: While a Primary is not required for City Council, a Republican Primary will be held on Feburary 28, 2017, to choose among 18 candidates (Note: 16 as of Dec. 13, 2016, after two candidates withdrew) running to serve eight seats up for election in Naperville Township. At their monthly meeting on Sept. 24, 2016, the Naperville Township Republican Organization (NTRO) voted overwhelmingly to hold a Naperville Township Primary Election on Feb. 28, 2017, for the nomination of Republican candidates for Naperville Township seats to be elected at the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017, a departure from the tradition of hosting Caucuses, in December. Caucuses have been held by NTRO for the last six township election cycles to choose the Republican candidate slate.

For Supervisor: Rachel Ossyra and Walter Reilly. For Clerk: Barry Greenberg and Tom Laz. For (Four Seats) Township Trustee: Kerry Malm, Paul Santucci, Kurt Dorr, Cathy Hanzelin, Chris Jacks, William Lueck, Dan Porter, Jim Ruhl, Ernest Kovacs and Heather Bejda. For Highway Commissioner: Stan Wojtasiak and Carl Schultz (Withdrawn). For Township Assessor: Warren Dixon III and Gary Vician (Withdrawn). Republican Primary victors will appear on the ballot with Democratic candidates on April 4, 2017.

Note! Naperville Township is one of six Illinois townships that serves Naperville residents. The other townships are DuPage, Lisle, Milton, Wheatland, and Winfield. Illinois is home to 1,432 townships.

Also of note, on the ballot for the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2017, proponents have petitioned the court to ask voters, “Shall the Naperville Township Road District and the Lisle Township Road District of DuPage County, Illinois, be consolidated into one consolidated Township Road District?”

Four park district candidates likely will fill four seats without a contest

Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners’ petition packets for candidacy became available for pick up on September 16. Four 4-year terms are up for election. Two current commissioners, Gerry Heide and Kirsten Young are not running again. The filing period for packets runs Dec. 12-19, 2016, for the April 4, 2017, election.

Dec. 13, 2016: According to NPD Executive Admin. Ass’t. / Local Election Official Jacki Stern, by the end of the first day of filing on Dec. 12, Mike Reilly and Mike King had turned in petition packets for one of four seats up for election on the Naperville Park Board. Hopefuls must submit petition packets with a minimum of 288 signatures —two percent of the 14,372 ballots cast in the last Park District election—to complete the Nonpartisan Petition for Nomination.

Dec. 20, 2016: By the end of the filing date on Dec. 19, only two additional candidates, Bill Eagan and Bobby Carlsen had filed petitions to run to serve the four 4-year seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commission. NPD Executive Admin. Ass’t. / Local Election Official Jacki Stern confirmed that with four candidates and four 4-year seats, no competition will be examining the issues in advance of the election on April 4, 2017, and all four applicants will be elected if all are certified.

Off & running for local school board membership

School board election petitions for candidacy became available online via the DuPage County Board of Elections on September 23. The filing period for packets runs Dec. 12-19, 2016, for the April 4, 2017, election. Ballot certification will be Dec. 22, 2016. (Note updated info.)

Naperville Community Unit School District 203

Five seats will be filled in School District 203, four of which are 4-year terms. One hopeful will fill the remaining two years of a recent resignation. Hopefuls must submit petition packets with a minimum of 50 signatures of residents in the school district boundaries.

Dec. 12, 2016: The five hopefuls who filed for one of the four 4-year seats are Kristin W. Fitzgerald, Donna E. Wandke, Charles Cush, Shirley DeCorte and Paul Leong.

Dec. 16, 2016: Two hopefuls, Kristine Gericke and Robert W. Fieseler, Jr., have turned in petitions for the unexpired 2-year term.

Indian Prairie Community Unit School District 204

Four 4-year terms are up for election in District 204. Hopefuls must submit petition packets with a minimum of 50 signatures of residents in the school district boundaries.

Dec. 12, 2016: Three hopefuls, Mike Raczak, Laurie Donahue and Vasavi Chakka submitted petition packets to run for four open seats on the 204 Board of Education at the DuPage County Board of Elections.

Dec. 14, 2016: Renata Sliva filed petitions.

Dec. 15, 2016: Cathy Piehl and Susan Taylor Demming filed petitions.

Dec. 16, 2016: Marlan Brazier and J. Randy Sidio filed petitions.

Attend Candidate Meet & Greets to learn the issues

PN welcomes opportunities to meet the candidates at local free events and/or upcoming fundraisers. After a candidate has filed petitions, it’s our pleasure to post “Meet & Greet the Candidate” events when submitted to stephanie@positivelynaperville.com so the community can get to know them.

Please note: Official candidate websites also will be linked at no charge.

Due to their nature of membership requirements and lack of accessibility to all, social media sites are not considered to be “official” websites by PN. We encourage serious candidates to invest a little thought and time into a website in order to showcase their biographies, platforms and links to social media; easily available for all voters to access around the clock via the internet. Thank you.

December 2016

5:30PM Wed., Dec. 7 / with a fundraiser at Club Mamalu (10 W. Chicago Ave.) from 5:30 to 7PM on Wed., Dec. 7. Councilman Coyne will present his platform and commitment to controlling real estate taxes and strengthening Naperville financially. Mayor Steve Chirico will offer opening remarks. $50 Contribution includes one drink ticket and refreshments. Hosted by Citizens to Elect Kevin Coyne. (Mailing address: 1708 Chalmette Court, Naperville, IL 60565.) Kevin Coyne Kick Off Campaign for City Council with a fundraiser at Club Mamalu (10 W. Chicago Ave.) from 5:30 to 7PM on Wed., Dec. 7. Councilman Coyne will present his platform and commitment to controlling real estate taxes and strengthening Naperville financially. Mayor Steve Chirico will offer opening remarks. $50 Contribution includes one drink ticket and refreshments. Hosted by Citizens to Elect Kevin Coyne. (Mailing address: 1708 Chalmette Court, Naperville, IL 60565.)

January 2017

1:30-3:00PM Sat., Jan. 14 / Bring your family and meet Kevin Coyne and his family during an Ice Cream Social at Colonial Cafe, located in Naperville Plaza, Gartner at Washington streets. Special Guest: Patty Gustin. $10 per person, ice cream included. Hosted by Citizens to Elect Kevin Coyne. (Mailing address: 1708 Chalmette Court, Naperville, IL 60565.) Find more info at www.coyneforcouncil.org. RSVP to kevin@coyneforcouncil.org.

February 2017

7PM, Feb. 8 / Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has planned forum date for Naperville City Council in City Council Chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.



6-8PM, Feb. 13 / Meet Kevin Coyne and friends at a Fundraiser at Aurellio’s Naperville – Springbrook Square, 1975 Springbrook Square Dr. Hosted by Citizens to Elect Kevin Coyne. (Mailing address: 1708 Chalmette Court, Naperville, IL 60565.) RSVP to kevin@coyneforcouncil.org.

7PM Feb. 16 / Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has planned forum date for Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education in City Council Chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.



7PM Feb. 20 / Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has planned forum date for Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners in City Council Chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.



March 2017

March 6 / Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has planned forum date for College of DuPage Board of Trustees in City Council Chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.

March 16 / Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation has planned forum date for School District 203 Board of Education in City Council Chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.