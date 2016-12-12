The world is preparing to gather and feast to celebrate the holidays.

Looking for the perfect gifts and lighting houses, candles and trees consumes our attention and energy. People travel to join loved ones, bringing families together to spend time among their closest.

For most people, what more could be said to describe this time of year? Holidays go back to origins thousands of years ago. The world in those times was filled with hate, was filled with war, was filled with pain and suffering from oppression and prejudice. The times were joined by mostly lost hope. In these ancient times people looked for a miracle or sign all was not lost.

Over the world, rolling across the sky, or lit for people hiding in fear, came signs as quiet as a whisper. No famous political rulers or leaders with power doing speeches or commanding armies played the central role in the events that thousands of years later we turn our attention to, asking for inspiration.

Instead poor families let us see the power of hope in the humble little events we commemorate today.

Look for the dear signs of peace on this Earth not over Twitter or the political airwaves, but in the love that looms in the light of your own little world.