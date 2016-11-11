Above / Naperville Park District Police welcome donations of new, unwrapped toys for 2016 Toys for Tots collection through Dec. 16, 2016.

Members of the Naperville Park District Police invite the community to contribute new, unwrapped toys for the 2016 DuPage County Toys for Tots program, hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Toys will be collected at various locations now through Friday, Dec. 16.

“We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to help brighten the holidays for children in need,” said Chief Carl Schnibben.

Naperville Park District collection sites

Park District Administration Building, located at 320 W. Jackson Ave. Hours of operations are: Monday – Friday , 8AM to 4PM.

– , 8AM to 4PM. Park District Planning Office, located at 425 W. Jackson Avenue. Hours of operations are: Monday – Friday , 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

– , 8:30AM to 4:30PM. Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, located at 305 W. Jackson Ave. Hours of operation are: Monday – Friday , 8:30AM to 5PM & Saturday , 9AM to 4PM.

– , & , Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive. Hours of operation are: Monday – Friday , 5AM to 10PM , Saturday , 6AM to 7PM and Sunday , 7AM to 6PM.

– , , , 6AM to 7PM and , 95 th Street Center, located at 2244 W. 95 th St. Hours of operation are: Monday – Friday , 8:30AM to 5PM.

Street Center, located at 2244 W. 95 St. Hours of operation are: – , 8:30AM to 5PM. Knoch Knolls Nature Center, located at 320 Knoch Knolls Rd. Hours of operation through November are: Monday – Friday , 9AM to 4PM; Saturday , 10AM to 3PM; and Sunday, 11AM to 3PM. Please note that the Nature Center will be closed on Sundays in December, January and February.

– , 9AM to 4PM; , and Please note that the Nature Center will be closed on Sundays in December, January and February. Santa House, presented by Woody Buick GMC, located at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Webster Street on the Naperville Riverwalk. Toys may be dropped off at Santa House for Toys for Tots Dec. 2 through Dec. 16 .

Toys for Tots accepts only new, unwrapped toys. Please do not donate stuffed animals or toy weapons.

And find more drop-off sites…

During the Naperville Marines Ball on Nov. 10, Toys for Tots were collected.

Look for Toys for Tots posters and logos all around town that identify other Toys for Tots Collection sites such as the one at First Community Financial Bank in Naperville Plaza.

Most collection sites request donations by Dec. 16, 2016, to give the Marines Corps Reservists time to collect and sort the toys well in advance of the Christmas holiday.

Thanks for all unwrapped toy gifts, large and small!

UPDATE / In addition, Firehouse Subs located at 1979 McDowell Road (near Bond Street) serves as a Toys for Tots Collection site until Dec. 8, 2016.

Also, Youtech & Associates at 387 Shuman Boulevard Suite 310W is a drop-off site.