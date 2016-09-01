In August, the Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause donated $8,000 to Naperville Responds for Our Veterans with proceeds from their annual charity golf outing. Above, from left, Naperville first responders James Kubinski & Jeremiah Adeszko with Naperville Responds President Jack Persin.

On a hot and humid August afternoon, Ellie and Jackson with their assistant, Grandma Diane Persin, sold lemonade to passing pedestrians, cars and bike riders. They donated $100 of their lemonade sales to Naperville Responds for Our Veterans.