Over the past few months we have discussed puppy mills. It’s time to talk about what can be done to end this horrible practice. Organizations large and small are forming to end the practice of commercial breeding. Laws are being passed in communities from Maine to California to address the cruelty. The tide is turning in favor of the animals.

Locally, and now nationally, The Puppy Mill Project has made great strides in changing laws. They are looking out for the mothers in the mills. These are the mothers of the puppies in those pet stores. The mothers are the dogs left behind, stuck in tiny cages. Most live their entire life on wire grates only to be bred over and over again.

It is time for Naperville to change its laws. The council said it wanted to see how the courts felt about the Cook county laws. The courts have spoken about Cook county and many other communities. They have consistently upheld a community’s right to ban the sale of puppy mill dogs. If Naperville follows the lead of these municipalities, and writes its legislation accordingly, there should be no legal issues. I believe Naperville is a progressive community. It’s time we prove it.

Ultimately, the only thing that will bring an end to puppy mills is to stop giving them our money. It is up to all of us to stop buying their cute little puppies. Do your homework. Ask questions about the breeder. If you do not get a straight answer take the initiative. Do the research. Use your computer and your phone. Look up the USDA website. Look for violations. The information is there to be found.