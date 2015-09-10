Home

Over the past few months we have discussed puppy mills. It’s time to talk about what can be done to end this horrible practice. Organizations large and small are forming to end the practice of commercial breeding. Laws are being passed in communities from Maine to California to address the cruelty. The tide is turning in favor of the animals.

Locally, and now nationally, The Puppy Mill Project has made great strides in changing laws. They are looking out for the mothers in the mills. These are the mothers of the puppies in those pet stores. The mothers are the dogs left behind, stuck in tiny cages. Most live their entire life on wire grates only to be bred over and over again.

It is time for Naperville to change its laws. The council said it wanted to see how the courts felt about the Cook county laws. The courts have spoken about Cook county and many other communities. They have consistently upheld a community’s right to ban the sale of puppy mill dogs. If Naperville follows the lead of these municipalities, and writes its legislation accordingly, there should be no legal issues. I believe Naperville is a progressive community. It’s time we prove it.

Ultimately, the only thing that will bring an end to puppy mills is to stop giving them our money. It is up to all of us to stop buying their cute little puppies. Do your homework. Ask questions about the breeder. If you do not get a straight answer take the initiative. Do the research. Use your computer and your phone. Look up the USDA website. Look for violations. The information is there to be found.
Greg Gordon
Greg Gordon

Greg Gordon is the General Manager and Proprietor of Dog Patch Pet & Feed in Naperville. Contact him through the pet store at info@dogpatchpets.com.

3 Responses

  1. Geri

    I agree that it is time to stop the puppy mills!! When we got our dog we wanted a lab but did not want to buy from a puppy mill. We back tracked someone who stated that they were selling out of their home, but in reality it was really a puppy mill. We tracked the name to another address and looked up the home on Google Earth, you could see the poor conditions that the animals were kept in. We refused to buy from them. In the end we did locate a couple that did just have a female that they bred – they allowed us to meet the mother, see where she slept and play with her. Our second dog was a rescue and all future dogs will be rescues.
    It is deplorable the conditions that they keep the puppy mill dogs in and it is my opinion it is animal cruelty. It is time to change the laws! Protect the animals, they are counting on us.

  2. Kerin

    Thank you! It is time that Naperville does the right thing and goes humane. Dogs in puppy mills suffer tremendously. No responsible breeder will ever sell to pet stores. Ever. Large scale breeders, aka puppy mills do.

  3. Ranee Martin

    What are the current laws (2016)? Who can we contact to attempt to change things here in Naperville for the better?

    REPLY from Greg Gordon:

    HI,
    The laws are established by the state. Naperville is generally not involved at this time. I have been working with The Puppymill Project to get Naperville to enact laws not unlike the city of Chicago that would end the sale of breeder dogs in the city of Naperville. I’ve had many talks with several of the council members. They are quick to say it’s a good idea but very slow to act. We are hopeful that we can get some movement so Naperville is not referred to as the “Puppymill Capital of the Midwest.” You can talk to the members of the city council. You can call the PuppyMill Project. This sort of legislation is slow moving. Most municipalities are worried about potential law suits from stores like Petland, Happiness is Pets and Furry Babies. It takes a bit of courage to move forward. Nearly all of the legislation to change the laws in cities and counties all over this country have been upheld in court. Well crafted legislation will be upheld in the event of lawsuits.

    It’s a frustration of mine that we can’t seem to move forward. I have offered to speak to the council, to let them know that it really is as bad as some say out there.

    Your efforts will not go unnoticed. Please contact your council and let them know it is time for a change.

    Thank you for the question. . .

    Greg Gordon

    Dog Patch Pet & Feed
    1108 East Ogden Avenue
    Naperville, IL 60563

