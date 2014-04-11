April marks the 142nd anniversary of Peter Kroehler’s birth. Kroehler was employed with the Naperville Lounge Company in 1893 as a stenographer and general assistant to the company head, James L. Nichols. In 1915 Kroehler, then president of the board of directors, merged the Naperville Lounge Factory with three other furniture factories in Kankakee, Ill, Binghamton, N.Y., and Cleveland, Ohio thus creating the Kroehler Manufacturing Company. Peter and his sons built the Kroehler Manufacturing Company into the world’s largest furniture company with plants in the US and Canada. This Naperville-based company employed hundreds of men and women across the country, often multi-generational within the same family.

In 1942 and throughout World War II, all Kroehler plants were converted to war work. Craftsmen trained to make sofas, chairs, dining and living room furniture now made office and barrack’s furniture, target plane propellers, folding chairs and ammunition boxes. Upholsters spit out their tacks to join the ranks of the cutters and sewers to make airplane turret seats, army rucksacks, life preserver cushions and canvas tool kits.

Bound copies of The Kroehler News, a company newspaper and magazine housed in the Archives at Naper Settlement, contain many stories and pictures of Kroehler men and women who served in the armed forces during the war. War production in the factories, letters from soldiers, and even how-to guides for planting a Victory Garden or managing rations are among the highlights of the 1942 – 1947 issues. These resources provide an invaluable look into how the community of Naperville worked together during World War II.

