As a recent transplant to Naperville, I’ve spent some time exploring all the city has to offer. Known for its beautiful parks, fine festivals and “Best Place to Live” status, Naperville provides cultural, recreational and educational activities for its residents, ranging in price from free to reasonable and beyond. Generally you will get a good value for your dollar, sweetened with the knowledge that you are supporting the community while ensuring the continuance of worthy endeavors.

Take, for example, Naperville’s Municipal Band’s Thursday night concerts at the Naperville Band Shell. These free concerts begin at 7:30PM in Central Park, 55 Concert Lane, from June through mid-August, with each one focusing on a different theme.

Local businesses lend their support by providing $25 gift certificates that are raffled off during the evening. A local non-profit, chosen through a lottery process, hosts the Ice Cream Social in the gazebo, provides an assortment of sinful delights, sells them at a minimal price to hungry attendees and then keeps the proceeds to benefit their organization.

The popularity of the band concerts is legendary. Attracting all age levels, hundreds and even thousands of music lovers come out for these weekly events. Crowds gather, beginning at 6 PM, armed with blankets, tables and picnic baskets to stake their ground (bench seating is provided for those who choose to travel lightly) in anticipation of the evening’s event.

The curtain rises (which is actually a transformed stage door, painted by artist Bart Gunderson, showcasing the history of municipal bands since the inception of the Naperville Brass Band in 1859) and music fills the air.

Attendees, enticed by the promise of raffle prizes, discounted concessions and a delightful performance, are compelled to stay for the entire concert. Bravo!