Members of the Naperville High School Class of 1944 have been celebrating their graduation in one way or another for 68 years, according to Gertie Brown. Back when they attended high school, NHS was located on Washington Street where Washington Junior High School now stands.

In October 2012, 14 classmates who still live in or near Naperville gathered at Colonial in Naperville Plaza to share memories and to bring each other up to date.

Yearbook page and photos courtesy of Gertie Brown and Debra Sollenderger Haglund